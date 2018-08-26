CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Mass Shooting At Madden Tournament In Florida; Multiple Deaths

7 reads
Leave a comment
Super Bowl Preparations

Source: Scott Halleran / Getty

According to Jacksonville Police, there was a mass shooting at a Madden video game tournament in Jacksonville, Florida which ended in multiple fatalities. The shooting took place at a downtown shopping center at Jacksonville Landing in the GLHF Game Bar. The Jacksonville Landing area is an open shopping hub with many restaurants, stores and bars.

The shooting was streamed one twitch, while on goers were trying to watch the tournament on the internet.

Officials say one suspect is dead at the scene. 11 people have been confirmed shot, and 4 dead.

 

Click here to read more

 

 

Mass Shooting At Madden Tournament In Florida; Multiple Deaths was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Birdman Apologizes To Lil Wayne At Lil Weezyana…
 2 hours ago
08.26.18
Mass Shooting Erupts At Madden eSports Tournament, 4…
 3 hours ago
08.26.18
Mass Shooting In Jacksonville Leaves At Least 4…
 3 hours ago
08.26.18
Amanda Seales & Desus Nice Bumped Heads At…
 7 hours ago
08.26.18
That Time John McCain Checked A Racist Who…
 8 hours ago
08.26.18
Drunk Fan Runs On Stage During Beyoncé and…
 8 hours ago
08.26.18
Jemele Hill Leaving ESPN In September
 8 hours ago
08.26.18
Beyonce And Jay-Z Protected By Dancers Who Beat…
 17 hours ago
08.26.18
Fan Attempts To Rush The Stage At Jay-Z…
 18 hours ago
08.25.18
23 items
Red Bull Music Culture Clash Brought Dancehall Soundclash…
 1 day ago
08.25.18
Nick Young AKA Swaggy P Arrested In Hollywood
 1 day ago
08.25.18
Slim Thug Remembers Hurricane Harvey On Its 1st…
 1 day ago
08.25.18
Watch: YouTube Star Turns Old Pickup Truck Into…
 1 day ago
08.25.18
Joe Budden Called The “Hip-Hop Howard Stern” By…
 1 day ago
08.25.18
Family Of Prince Blames Walgreens, Doctor For Drug…
 1 day ago
08.25.18
Teyana Taylor And Daniel Caesar Shut It Down…
 2 days ago
08.25.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close