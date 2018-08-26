Senator John McCain Passed Away at 81

The New York Times reportsOpens a New Window. that he died at his home in Arizona at 4:28 p.m., according to a statement from his office.

The McCain family revealed that the senator was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor in July 2017. More than a year later, the family announced in August 2018 that he would no longer receive medical treatment for his condition. “John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict,” the statement read. “With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

McCain was hospitalized in December 2017 as he continued to undergo cancer treatment. He was admitted to the Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, D.C., on December 13 for side effects related to his cancer therapy.

The six-term Arizona senator ran for president against Barack Obama in 2008. In addition to his political career, McCain was a decorated war hero who was held as a prisoner-of-war in North Vietnam for more than five years.

