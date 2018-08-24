Even in his death, Michael Jackson fans want only the very best from the King of Pop. However, his former record label has been caught falsifying a posthumous project.

In 2010, Sony Music released Michael, a 10 track album of Michael’s supposed unreleased material. While the album was a commercial success across the globe, it left many of the late great’s follower’s bewildered as to why his vocals sounded so different on three songs.

Years later in 2014, super-fan Vera Serova filed a class action lawsuit against the Japanese conglomerate alleging that they purposely deceived the public by promoting that the material was performed by Jackson.

According to court documents, Sony admitted last week that “Breaking News,” “Keep Your Head Up,” and the 50 Cent-assisted “Monster” were in fact sang by impersonator Jason Malachi.

Their reasoning for the jig you ask? The music house felt since Mike performed on a majority of the work thus giving them the right to list him as the artist. Previously the corporation claimed innocence as they had no reason to not believe the producers who turned the final version of the album in.

A judge is set to decide Sony’s responsibility within the next 90 days. You can listen to the songs in question below.

Via Vulture

—

Photo: Getty

The Jig: Sony Music Admits That Some Michael Jackson Tracks Were Faked was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: