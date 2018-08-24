CLOSE
Entertainment News
adidas To Honor New York City With “/// <3 NYC" Events

The footwear brand has big plans for the big apple.

ADIDAS ///<3 NYC

Source: ADIDAS / adidas

adidas will continue to show love to the epicenter of the world. The apparel giant has announced a new initiative to celebrate its’ one of a kind culture.

In an effort to give back, the Germany-based brand has announced /// ❤ NYC. Pronounced “adidas Loves New York City,” the project will partner with several local organizations to give back to their respective communities.

Launching this week the program will pair adidas Brooklyn Creator Farm and adidas Basketball with the Dream B.I.G. Foundation for their annual summer basketball tournament which will be sponsored by The Christopher Wallace Foundation. Their first event will be hosted in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section of Brooklyn where adidas will produce custom uniforms inspired by the late Notorious B.I.G..

This will then kick-off a number of subsequent /// ❤ NYC activations, spanning citywide. For Manhattan, adidas will make enhancements of one of the city’s U.S. Soccer Foundation pitches, located in Manhattan. As part of the pitch’s unveiling, adidas will host a panel discussion, featuring professional athletes and ambassadors from the 3 Stripes family, speaking on the barriers female athletes face today.

They have also brought A$AP Ferg in the fold for a fitness inspired play. “Track For Track” will release an new, exclusive Ferg track on www.adidas.com/us/trackfortrack and also refurbish the running turf at Thomas Jefferson Park in Harlem.

To stay up to date on all /// ❤ NYC events visit here.

