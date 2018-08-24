CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Says She Has No Beef With Kylie Jenner Despite Awkward VMAs Brush Off

Despite taking shots at Travis Scott over ASTROWORLD going #1 as Queen went #2, Minaj swears there's nothing going on with she and Kylie.

Nicki Minaj has been firing the gat at anything moving since her album Queen dropped and she had choice words about her record making a #2 debut on the Billboard 200, blasting Travis Scott’s ASTROWORLD for going #1 that same week. At this week’s MTV Video Music Awards, an awkward brush off between Scott’s lady Kylie Jenner and Minaj made the Internet rounds but the Queens rapper insists there is no beef.

E! News captured part of Minaj’s most recent Queens Radio show where she addressed TMZ’s posting of the video where it appeared Jenner throw some shade towards her. She nipped it in the bud real quick despite how it appeared to come off.

From E! News:

“TMZ posted a video saying Kylie Jenner avoided me at the red carpet, it was funny and I thought it was cute. I said it on the last show and I’ll say it again. I f–king love Kylie and that’s never gonna change,” Minaj said on her Apple Music Beats 1 radio show Queen Radio on Thursday. “She has been put in a little awkward situation, but this isn’t real life—this is entertainment. I love Kylie and so do my fans.”

“I f–king love her, so we’re not going to do that. It’s obvious she’s got to ride with her man—why the f–k wouldn’t she? We’re not going to make this something this is not. She’s not done anything wrong except support her people. She’s a dope girl,” Minaj continued. “We’re not gonna start a dumbass cat fight…This is strictly about music. She has nothing to do with this. She supported her man as she should. My fans and I aren’t feeding into this. We love Kylie.”

So maybe Nicki Minaj is pulling a page out of the WWE handbook and going full heel? We’re unsure but more is sure to come.

