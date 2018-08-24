Again, if you haven’t sat down and given Jay Rock’s Redemption LP any burn then your summer ’18 gonna be lacking that much more heat.

Continuing to breath life into his album cuts, Jay Rock comes through with a spiraling clip for “Rotation 112th” where Rock and company politic and throw up their hood while getting turnt up.

From LA to BK the Hip-Hop scene stays gully as DJ Premier calls on Casanova to take it back to the rough, rugged and raw streets of NYC in the menacing visuals to “Wut U Said?”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Wiz Khalifa, Shootah Baby, and more.

JAY ROCK – “ROTATION 112TH”

DJ PREMIER FT. CASANOVA – “WUT U SAID?”

WIZ KHALIFA – “WHERE IS THE BUD”

SHOOTAH BABY – “APPLY PRESSURE”

STEADY CAM – “PRETEND”

DOMANI HARRIS – “OUTRO”

MADEINTYO FT. A$AP FERG – “NED FLANDERS”

GLOKKNINE – “BLATT”

Jay Rock “Rotation 112th,” DJ Premier ft. Casanova “Wut U Said?” & More | Daily Visuals 8.24.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

