CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Jay Rock “Rotation 112th,” DJ Premier ft. Casanova “Wut U Said?” & More | Daily Visuals 8.24.18

Jay Rock keeps California boppin' and DJ Premier keeps Brooklyn bumpin.' Today's Daily Visuals

1 reads
Leave a comment
DJ PREMIER & CASANOVA

Source: DANNY HASTINGS / DANNY HASTINGS

Again, if you haven’t sat down and given Jay Rock’s Redemption LP any burn then your summer ’18 gonna be lacking that much more heat.

Continuing to breath life into his album cuts, Jay Rock comes through with a spiraling clip for “Rotation 112th” where Rock and company politic and throw up their hood while getting turnt up.

From LA to BK the Hip-Hop scene stays gully as DJ Premier calls on Casanova to take it back to the rough, rugged and raw streets of NYC in the menacing visuals to “Wut U Said?”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Wiz Khalifa, Shootah Baby, and more.

JAY ROCK – “ROTATION 112TH”

DJ PREMIER FT. CASANOVA – “WUT U SAID?”

WIZ KHALIFA – “WHERE IS THE BUD”

SHOOTAH BABY – “APPLY PRESSURE”

STEADY CAM – “PRETEND”

DOMANI HARRIS – “OUTRO”

MADEINTYO FT. A$AP FERG – “NED FLANDERS”

GLOKKNINE – “BLATT”

Jay Rock “Rotation 112th,” DJ Premier ft. Casanova “Wut U Said?” & More | Daily Visuals 8.24.18 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jay Rock “Rotation 112th,” DJ Premier ft. Casanova…
 2 hours ago
08.24.18
It’s Here: Samsung’s New Flagship Galaxy Note 9…
 2 hours ago
08.24.18
Nicki Minaj Says She Has No Beef With…
 4 hours ago
08.24.18
adidas To Honor New York City With “///…
 4 hours ago
08.24.18
Kyrie Irving Now “Little Mountain” After Standing Rock…
 5 hours ago
08.24.18
Bas Drops His Latest Album “Milky Way” [LISTEN]
 5 hours ago
08.24.18
The Jig: Sony Music Admits That Some Michael…
 5 hours ago
08.24.18
Lifestyles of The Rich and Famous Host Robin…
 6 hours ago
08.24.18
Do Not Pass OVO: Drake Gets His Own…
 11 hours ago
08.24.18
Azealia Banks Felt Disrespected On ‘Wild N’ Out’…
 11 hours ago
08.24.18
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line To Show…
 11 hours ago
08.24.18
Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett & Bill Simmons Work…
 12 hours ago
08.24.18
26 items
Happy Birthday, Dave Chappelle: Quotes From The Comedy…
 12 hours ago
08.24.18
Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson & More…
 12 hours ago
08.24.18
White Tears for Fears: Racist Youtube Star Laura…
 12 hours ago
08.24.18
Countess Vaughn Says Boyfriend Threw Bleach In Her…
 12 hours ago
08.24.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close