During an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this month, Kimmel asked guest Kanye West, ”George Bush doesn’t care about black people.’ It makes me wonder, what makes you think that Donald Trump does?”

Before ‘Ye could answer, Kimmel cut to a commercial. Now, the late-night talk show host has shed a little light on that decision.

“Well, I think Kanye is kind of in a perpetual state of being interviewed and he shares his thoughts constantly,” he told The Daily Beast in a recent interview. “So, the idea that he needed to come up with the answer right there on the spot isn’t necessarily something I agree with.

Jimmy Kimmel Explains Why He Cut Off Kanye West After Trump Question

