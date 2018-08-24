CLOSE
Drake Teases Being The “Future Owner” Of Toronto Raptors

Drake hints that he wants to the be the owner of the Raptors some day.

It’s no secret that Drake has become an influential presence in the NBA, especially for the Toronto Raptors as he’s been the global ambassador since 2013. His dedication and desire for the team’s success hasn’t gone unwavered, and he’s been at just about every big game that team has had in recent years. From annual Drake nights to sitting courtside yelling at LeBron, Drake has proven over the year that he’s one of the biggest fans of the Toronto Raptors, and now he might be taking his fandom to ownership eventually.

Close