TIDAL To Exclusively Livestream Lil Wayne’s Annual Lil’ WeezyAna Fest

Via | HotNewHipHop
TIDAL will be your source for Lil WeezyAna festivities this year.
This will now mark the fourth year in a row that TIDAL exclusively streams the event in New Orleans. This year, it all goes down on August 25th, beginning at 7:45 pm ET/6:45 pm CT/4:45 pm PT.
Earlier in the summer, TIDAL also exclusively livestreamed Lil Wayne’s performance at the HOT 97 25th annual Summer Jam. It, of course, isn’t the first time the TIDAL artist-owner has linked up with the global music streaming platform. The two parties previously collaborated on the TIDAL X: ColleGrovelivestream, the exclusive premiere of the FWA album, and Weezy’s Social Wave For Change initiative.
