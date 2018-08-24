CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

TIDAL To Exclusively Livestream Lil Wayne’s Annual Lil’ WeezyAna Fest

0 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Lil Weezyana Fest

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

TIDAL will be your source for Lil WeezyAna festivities this year.

This year, Lil Wayne’s Lil WeezyAna Fest will double as a commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the rapper’s Tha Carter III album. With that in mind, there’s no telling just what the veteran emcee has up his sleeve as past guests on a lineup of all-stars have included Drake, 2 Chainz, Gucci ManeJadakiss, Rich The Kid, and more.

This will now mark the fourth year in a row that TIDAL exclusively streams the event in New Orleans. This year, it all goes down on August 25th, beginning at 7:45 pm ET/6:45 pm CT/4:45 pm PT.

Earlier in the summer, TIDAL also exclusively livestreamed Lil Wayne’s performance at the HOT 97 25th annual Summer Jam. It, of course, isn’t the first time the TIDAL artist-owner has linked up with the global music streaming platform. The two parties previously collaborated on the TIDAL  X: ColleGrovelivestream, the exclusive premiere of the FWA album, and Weezy’s Social Wave For Change initiative.

READ MORE

 

TIDAL To Exclusively Livestream Lil Wayne’s Annual Lil’ WeezyAna Fest was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Do Not Pass OVO: Drake Gets His Own…
 5 hours ago
08.24.18
Azealia Banks Felt Disrespected On ‘Wild N’ Out’…
 5 hours ago
08.24.18
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line To Show…
 6 hours ago
08.24.18
Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett & Bill Simmons Work…
 6 hours ago
08.24.18
26 items
Happy Birthday, Dave Chappelle: Quotes From The Comedy…
 6 hours ago
08.24.18
Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson & More…
 6 hours ago
08.24.18
White Tears for Fears: Racist Youtube Star Laura…
 6 hours ago
08.24.18
Countess Vaughn Says Boyfriend Threw Bleach In Her…
 6 hours ago
08.24.18
Tekashi 6ix9ine Moves To Seal Conversations With Houston…
 6 hours ago
08.24.18
TIDAL To Exclusively Livestream Lil Wayne’s Annual Lil’…
 9 hours ago
08.24.18
Drake Teases Being The “Future Owner” Of Toronto…
 9 hours ago
08.24.18
Tekashi 6ix9ine Takes Aim At Ludacris In Latest…
 9 hours ago
08.24.18
Jimmy Kimmel Explains Why He Cut Off Kanye…
 9 hours ago
08.24.18
Uncle Murda ft. Que “Bank Now,” Fat Trel…
 19 hours ago
08.23.18
Remember When Kobe Bryant Was On A Destiny’s…
 20 hours ago
08.23.18
Say Word?: Microsoft’s New Xbox Subscription Service To…
 21 hours ago
08.23.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close