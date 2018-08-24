TIDAL To Exclusively Livestream Lil Wayne’s Annual Lil’ WeezyAna Fest

Via | HotNewHipHop

This year, Lil Wayne’s Lil WeezyAna Fest will double as a commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the rapper’s Tha Carter III album. With that in mind, there’s no telling just what the veteran emcee has up his sleeve as past guests on a lineup of all-stars have included Drake, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane Jadakiss , Rich The Kid, and more.

This will now mark the fourth year in a row that TIDAL exclusively streams the event in New Orleans. This year, it all goes down on August 25th, beginning at 7:45 pm ET/6:45 pm CT/4:45 pm PT.

Earlier in the summer, TIDAL also exclusively livestreamed Lil Wayne’s performance at the HOT 97 25th annual Summer Jam. It, of course, isn’t the first time the TIDAL artist-owner has linked up with the global music streaming platform. The two parties previously collaborated on the TIDAL X: ColleGrovelivestream, the exclusive premiere of the FWA album, and Weezy’s Social Wave For Change initiative.

