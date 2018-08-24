CLOSE
White Tears for Fears: Racist Youtube Star Laura Lee Losing At Life, Dropped By Sponsors

The tears flow when you've been caught, not before.

youtube star laura lee crying

Source: YouTube / Youtube

Your words are forever when it comes to social media. An online personality had life come at her very fast when her bigot flavored rants from years past were uncovered.

Earlier this month beauty vlogger Laura Lee was put on blast for tweeting some unfunny but very racist tweets aimed at African Americans, Asians and other racial groups.

Naturally when the news hit the Alabama native was thoroughly dragged online for her narrow-minded thinking. Like the coward she is, Lee deactivated her Twitter handle before reappearing on Youtube with not a formal apology but a make-up tutorial.

The pump fake cost her dearly as she lost almost 130,000 subscribers in 24 hours. She eventually released a tearful video saying sorry for her derogatory remarks which fell on deaf ears.

Well lady karma is not finished with her just yet. The Blast is reporting that all of her sponsors have dropped her like the bad habit she is. National retail chain Ulta Beauty confirmed in a statement that they are no longer launching their co-branded make-up line. “We have decided not to move forward with the launch of Laura Lee Los Angeles. Ulta Beauty values equality and inclusivity in all that we do”.

Other partners that have curved her include Morphe Brushers, Boxycharm, and Diff Eyewear. As expected the spiral of events gave Black Twitter even more ammunition for proper slander.

Since being exposed Lee has been silent throughout all her social media channels.

Via Bossip

Photo: YouTube screen cap

White Tears for Fears: Racist Youtube Star Laura Lee Losing At Life, Dropped By Sponsors was originally published on hiphopwired.com

photos
