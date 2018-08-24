CLOSE
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line To Show At New York Fashion Week

The singer's Fall 2018 collection will also be made for purchase right after the showing.

Ocean's 8 premiere in London

Source: Joe/WENN.com / WENN

Rihanna set the fashion world on fire by way of her popular Savage x Fenty lingerie line. The singer is set to show the Fall 2018 collection of the line at New York Fashion Week and will be made available online soon after the festivities. 

Page Six reports:

The latest collection will be on display at a “see now, buy now” presentation in Brooklyn, in what the press release describes as an “immersive experience.”

The new lingerie will also be made immediately available for purchase on Savagex.com, and later on at a New York pop-up location, followed by a Mall of America pop-up in September as well as two additional cities in the fall.

The outlet adds that Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty showing will close out NYFW on Sept. 12 at 7:30PM, taking the place of Marc Jacobs who usually closes the show. Quite interesting.

Some might recall that when Rih-Rih initially launched her lingerie collection online that fans suffered long wait times to get their orders in. Considering that everything she touches turns to gold, expect the same to happen for the new launch.

It’s been quiet on the music front for the Barbadian singer but there have been recent rumors that she’s working on a film project in Cuba with Donald Glover AKA Childish Gambino, but nothing has been confirmed by either of their camps.

Check out Savage x Fenty here.

Photo: WENN

Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line To Show At New York Fashion Week was originally published on hiphopwired.com

