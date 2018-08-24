CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Azealia Banks Felt Disrespected On ‘Wild N’ Out’ Because…Cardi B Joke [Video]

This is why she was mad?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Azealia Banks on Wild N' Out

Source: MTV / MTV

We now know exactly why twitter user and occasional rapper Azealia Banks went honey baked ham on social media after her appearance on Wild N’ Out, accusing the cast of colorism. It was because of a Cardi B joke.

Azealia took offence to DC Young Fly’s joke that she (he referred to her as an “ugly ass”) was only on there because Nick Cannon couldn’t book Cardi B. She even said the joke was “anti-Black.”

That’s rather mild considering the big time sh*t talk Azealia tends to do on social media on a daily basis, just saying.

Watch the clip below and let us know if Azealia Banks had a legit beef, or if she was just being thin-skinned.

And again, she did know she was on Wild N’ Out, right?

Photo: TMZ

Azealia Banks Felt Disrespected On ‘Wild N’ Out’ Because…Cardi B Joke [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Do Not Pass OVO: Drake Gets His Own…
 2 hours ago
08.24.18
Azealia Banks Felt Disrespected On ‘Wild N’ Out’…
 2 hours ago
08.24.18
Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Lingerie Line To Show…
 2 hours ago
08.24.18
Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett & Bill Simmons Work…
 3 hours ago
08.24.18
Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Hudson & More…
 3 hours ago
08.24.18
White Tears for Fears: Racist Youtube Star Laura…
 3 hours ago
08.24.18
Countess Vaughn Says Boyfriend Threw Bleach In Her…
 3 hours ago
08.24.18
Tekashi 6ix9ine Moves To Seal Conversations With Houston…
 3 hours ago
08.24.18
Uncle Murda ft. Que “Bank Now,” Fat Trel…
 16 hours ago
08.23.18
Remember When Kobe Bryant Was On A Destiny’s…
 17 hours ago
08.23.18
Say Word?: Microsoft’s New Xbox Subscription Service To…
 17 hours ago
08.23.18
14 items
Epic Quotes From Kobe Bryant That Prove Why…
 19 hours ago
08.23.18
‘Bossip On WeTV’ Jumps In Their Time Machine…
 19 hours ago
08.23.18
9 Things We Learned From Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky…
 20 hours ago
08.23.18
Fire or Nah?: LeBron James Debuts His Nike…
 20 hours ago
08.23.18
Get The Snip: Eddie Murphy Set To Welcome…
 20 hours ago
08.23.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close