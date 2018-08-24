Uncle Murda ft. Que “Bank Now,” Fat Trel “Mo Trilla” & More | Daily Visuals 8.23.18

Everyone knows that them backroom gambling spots in the hood get it poppin’ but few ever really make it the theme for their music videos. Uncle Murda decided it was time for him to shine a light on said shady environment… kinda.

The Brooklyn rapper takes it to the underground for his Que assisted video to “Bank Now” where Uncle and his nephews roll dice like high rollers in a spot where ain’t nobody paid the light bill. Seriously, they was depending on the street light coming in through the windows for brightness.

Fat Trel meanwhile took his talents to the strip club where he made it rain (like rappers used to do) and got turnt up with his crew and the club’s talent in the visual to “Mo Trilla.”

Check out the rest of todays drops including work from Shy Glizzy featuring Tory Lanez and Gunna, Russ, and more.

UNCLE MURDA FT. QUE – “BANK NOW”

FAT TREL – “MO TRILLA”

SHY GLIZZY FT. TORY LANEZ & GUNNA – “DO YOU UNDERSTAND”

K’RON FT. TY DOLLA $IGN – “NO BFS”

RUSS – “THE FLUTE SONG”

LEEKY BANDZ FT. YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “SLEEPIN”

YELLA BEEZY FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “DAWG THESE H*ES”

STEVEN A. CLARK – “FEEL THIS WAY”

