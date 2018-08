Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat It’s time to say goodbye. Jason Derulo and David Guetta reunite with Nicki Minaj on their dance floor-ready collaboration “Goodbye,” which also features Willy William.

Over a sample of Andrea Bocelli’s classic “Time to Say Goodbye,” the Queen supplies the familiar hook and adds her own fiery bars.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen, and let us know what you think.

Also On 97.9 The Beat: