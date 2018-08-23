CLOSE
Entertainment News
Remember When Kobe Bryant Was On A Destiny’s Child Track?

Kobe Bryant and Beyonce on a track?! It Happened

In honor of Kobe Bryant turning 40, a lot of people have paid tribute to the self-proclaimed Black Mamba by bringing up scoring highlights. Or recalling his five NBA titles and dropping 60 points (on 50 shots) in his final game. But — we also have to recall one interesting point in Kobe’s career.

RELATED: Oscar Winner Kobe Bryant Denied Entry Into Film Academy

RELATED: Watch: Kobe Bryant, Kevin Hart, And Bill Nye Team Up To Save the World In New Nike Ad

The time he was a rapper.

You see, back in 1999, Kobe found himself guesting on a few tracks, most notably Brian McKnight‘s “Hold Me” with all of the Jay-Z rap hands to match.

But probably the most surprising Kobe feature of all landed on a remix of Destiny Child‘s “Say My Name” from The Writings On The Wall. Yes, Destiny’s Chid’s highest selling album technically has a Kobe feature. And yes, you have to hear it.

Kobe was living with raps such as:

Come on now your trust is foul

Checking messages now

How old are we now?

Probably hate me now like Nastradamus

Cause I’m just keeping it real wit you honest

My silence forgive I was stressing then

I was shopping with my ex for lingerie

For my newfound love, that would be you

No shame in your name, I’ll say what I want to

Well, it WAS 1999 so all of these bars make total sense — except shopping with your ex for lingerie. Why would you do that Kobe?? Listen to the track for yourself.

