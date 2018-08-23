CLOSE
#BijouStarFiles: Phaedra Parks Joins “Braxton Family Values” & Tamar Throws Shade

2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 1

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Now this doens’t make too much sense to us…but Pheadra Parks is now joining the Braxton Family Values and all the Braxtons aren’t here for it.

Tamar Braxton is feeling some type of way about Phaedra Parks stepping in to film with sister Traci Braxton amid the sisters’ walkout from the show.

After it was announced yesterday that Traci filmed with Phaedra and a few other people for the show, Tamar took to Instagram to throw petty shade at Phaedra.

 

