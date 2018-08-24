CLOSE
Hollywood Zay
Home > Hollywood Zay

Wiz Khalifa & Travis Scott Team Up For New DP Beats-Produced Song “Trippin”

0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

While we’ve already several of the songs from the project, one track in particular that’s getting attention today is this brand new record from Wiz Khalifa & Texas native Travis Scott called “Trippin,” which serves as the project’s intro.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The song was initially previewed on Instagram by the producer last year, building hype for the collab, but we pretty much forgot all about it until last week. The only down side is that Travis is only responsible for the hook, and doesn’t lay down a verse, but Wiz makes up for it.

Take a listen to the new ganja-inspired record and let us know what you think..

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Say Word?: Microsoft’s New Xbox Subscription Service To…
 3 hours ago
08.23.18
14 items
Epic Quotes From Kobe Bryant That Prove Why…
 5 hours ago
08.23.18
9 Things We Learned From Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky…
 6 hours ago
08.23.18
Fire or Nah?: LeBron James Debuts His Nike…
 6 hours ago
08.23.18
Get The Snip: Eddie Murphy Set To Welcome…
 6 hours ago
08.23.18
Ariana Grande Sides With Nicki Minaj In Travis…
 7 hours ago
08.23.18
13 items
BET Announces New Reality Series, ‘Hustle In Brooklyn’…
 8 hours ago
08.23.18
Wiz Khalifa Rocks A Gold Piece With Winnie…
 9 hours ago
08.23.18
Claire Redfield Is Packing Heat In New ‘Resident…
 9 hours ago
08.23.18
Idris Elba attends the 'Yardie' press conference during the...
#WordEyeHeard: Idris Elba Shuts Down ‘James Bond’ Rumors…
 10 hours ago
08.23.18
#Mamba40: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 11 hours ago
08.23.18
Chef Doggy Dogg: Snoop Dogg To Release ‘From…
 12 hours ago
08.23.18
Kid Cudi Interviews Jaden Smith For ‘VMan’ Mag
 12 hours ago
08.23.18
Idris Elba Shuts Down Rumor Of Potential James…
 13 hours ago
08.23.18
Top Coon Paris Dennard Suspended By CNN Due…
 13 hours ago
08.23.18
Aretha Franklin Did Not Have A Will At…
 13 hours ago
08.23.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close