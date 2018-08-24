Wiz Khalifa & Travis Scott Team Up For New DP Beats-Produced Song “Trippin”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

While we’ve already several of the songs from the project, one track in particular that’s getting attention today is this brand new record from Wiz Khalifa & Texas native Travis Scott called “Trippin,” which serves as the project’s intro.

The song was initially previewed on Instagram by the producer last year, building hype for the collab, but we pretty much forgot all about it until last week. The only down side is that Travis is only responsible for the hook, and doesn’t lay down a verse, but Wiz makes up for it.

Take a listen to the new ganja-inspired record and let us know what you think..

