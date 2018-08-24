Tory Lanez & Bryson Tiller Team Up For Summer Bop “Keep In Touch”

Tory Lanez recently teamed up with a fellow melodic soul, Bryson Tiller. The offering is perfect for those who enjoy Lanez’ RnB adjacent stylings, and for those building that quintessential “Thug Luv” playlist, you may very well have a new contender. The latest banger from Lanez and Tiller will, in all likelyhood, will have you browsing your local flower shop or cuffing , either way….

Is this the direction you want to see Tory take for his new album?

