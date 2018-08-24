Tekashi 6ix9ine Explains Why “Your Favorite Rapper Fell Off”

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Check out Tekashi’s message for you, Mr.and Mrs. rapper…and I quote…

“I got a quick little message for the whole world right now and this is specifically for rappers but for the fans too so y’all could understand why your favorite rapper fell off,” 6ix9ine said. “The reason y’all fall off and y’all can’t produce another fucking hit is because y’all think y’all too cool. When a rapper thinks you too cool, you fall off. Your whole fanbase don’t give a f%$k about you.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

“Bro, make fun of yourself sometimes. Sometimes, you can’t be that cool person. I don’t give a fuck, I could be a fan of another artist. I’m on top of the game right now,” he added. “I’ll stand in front of the show, in front row and sing all the lyrics. My favorite rapper is Lil Baby and I’m not scared to say I’m too cool for it… I could beef with them and tell them n***as, ‘Yo fuck you.’ But I’ll still be a fan.”

Ultimately, 6ix9ine’s clearly trying to get on that Logic tip pushing peace, love and positivity….And I ain’t mad at him!

Now y’all take heed and start being more you and less the rapper you think your supposed to be…

Also On 97.9 The Beat: