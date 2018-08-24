CLOSE
Artists
Home > Artists

Tekashi 6ix9ine Explains Why “Your Favorite Rapper Fell Off”

4 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

Check out Tekashi’s message for you, Mr.and Mrs. rapper…and I quote…

“I got a quick little message for the whole world right now and this is specifically for rappers but for the fans too so y’all could understand why your favorite rapper fell off,” 6ix9ine said. “The reason y’all fall off and y’all can’t produce another fucking hit is because y’all think y’all too cool. When a rapper thinks you too cool, you fall off. Your whole fanbase don’t give a f%$k about you.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

tekashi

getty

“Bro, make fun of yourself sometimes. Sometimes, you can’t be that cool person. I don’t give a fuck, I could be a fan of another artist. I’m on top of the game right now,” he added. “I’ll stand in front of the show, in front row and sing all the lyrics. My favorite rapper is Lil Baby and I’m not scared to say I’m too cool for it… I could beef with them and tell them n***as, ‘Yo fuck you.’ But I’ll still be a fan.”

Ultimately, 6ix9ine’s clearly trying to get on that Logic tip pushing peace, love and positivity….And I ain’t mad at him!

Now y’all take heed and start being more you and less the rapper you think your supposed to be…

 

 

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Say Word?: Microsoft’s New Xbox Subscription Service To…
 3 hours ago
08.23.18
14 items
Epic Quotes From Kobe Bryant That Prove Why…
 5 hours ago
08.23.18
9 Things We Learned From Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky…
 6 hours ago
08.23.18
Fire or Nah?: LeBron James Debuts His Nike…
 6 hours ago
08.23.18
Get The Snip: Eddie Murphy Set To Welcome…
 6 hours ago
08.23.18
Ariana Grande Sides With Nicki Minaj In Travis…
 7 hours ago
08.23.18
13 items
BET Announces New Reality Series, ‘Hustle In Brooklyn’…
 8 hours ago
08.23.18
Wiz Khalifa Rocks A Gold Piece With Winnie…
 9 hours ago
08.23.18
Claire Redfield Is Packing Heat In New ‘Resident…
 9 hours ago
08.23.18
Idris Elba attends the 'Yardie' press conference during the...
#WordEyeHeard: Idris Elba Shuts Down ‘James Bond’ Rumors…
 10 hours ago
08.23.18
#Mamba40: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 11 hours ago
08.23.18
Chef Doggy Dogg: Snoop Dogg To Release ‘From…
 12 hours ago
08.23.18
Kid Cudi Interviews Jaden Smith For ‘VMan’ Mag
 13 hours ago
08.23.18
Idris Elba Shuts Down Rumor Of Potential James…
 13 hours ago
08.23.18
Top Coon Paris Dennard Suspended By CNN Due…
 13 hours ago
08.23.18
Aretha Franklin Did Not Have A Will At…
 13 hours ago
08.23.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close