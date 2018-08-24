CLOSE
Hollywood Zay
Young Thug fans have patiently awaited this day… find out why!

Back in 2015, Elton John first revealed himself as a Thug fan in an interview with Noisey. A few months later, it was reported that Thug had recorded a song based on Elton’s classic “Rocket Man” after receiving some original stems from the singer. At the time, Fader’s source described the Thug remix as “really ambient and amazing… It’s all the instrumental, the guitar, piano; and Thug is not rapping, he’s singing.” Later that month, Thug and Elton took some incredible photos together after meeting up in Atlanta, but we never got an update on the “Rocket Man” track.

young thug stretch summer jam

And then……we go to last week, when yet another Thug project, Slime Language, came and went with no sign of the song, and it seemed, like much of Thug’s allegedly gigantic catalogue of stashed music,  may never see the light of day…. not our day at least!

Fast forward to today,  when the song surfaced on SoundCloud, and featured a vocal sample from the song’s hook as well as the piano chords, and found Thug dueting with Elton’s hook, before delivering a half-sung, half-rapped verse that hits on some vocal ideas you never thought you’d hear over an Elton instrumental.

But as of right now, the track has been taken down….and is nowhere to be found !

 

Things that make you go HMMMMMMM….

