Lil Baby Releases New Song “Walk In” Ft Rylo Rodriguez

@LilBaby1 is everywhere these days. The release of his debut studio album, Harder Than Ever solidified him as one of the most brightest emerging stars in the rap game right now. The project launched into the top 10 on the Billboard 200 and also helped him receive his first top 10 single with “Yes Indeed” alongside @champagnepapi.

Since the release of the project, he’s dropped off several guest verses but has laid low on solo releases. However, he came through with two new tracks recently including the Rylo Rodriguez assisted, “Walk In.”

Catch Lil Baby at the Dub Car Show Saturday September 9th at The Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center.

