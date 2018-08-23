CLOSE
Claire Redfield Is Packing Heat In New ‘Resident Evil 2’ Gameplay Footage

This game looks scary good!

Resident Evil 2 Claire Redfield

Source: Capcom / Resident Evil 2

Resident Evil 2 made its triumphant return at E3 to the delight of gamers attending PlayStation’s conference. We first saw Leon in a reimagined light take on the terrors that plague Raccoon City now it’s time to see the game’s other protagonist, Claire Redfield in action.

New images featuring Claire from the highly-anticipated game recently were released by Capcom, and now new intense game footage has arrived to get us even more hyped. In the clip we see Chris’ sister link up with Sherry Birkin and take on what used to her father William Birkin after injects himself with the G-Virus. The footage ends with Sherry and Claire bumping into the corrupt chief Jeremy Irons

RE 2 vets might get a little frustrated while watching the Dengeki Online video cause whoever is playing is struggling during the boss battle. In defense of the person playing, taking on the massive boss in such a tight space can prove to be very difficult and is probably one of the new touches the game’s producers wanted to introduce to make the fan-favorite even scarier than the original version of the game.

It’s already been revealed that zapping system that made Resident Evil 2 a favorite in the franchise will not be returning. Resident Evil 2’s producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi did reveal to Rely on Horror back in June of this year that Leon and Claire will each have separate campaigns instead.

Don’t worry the characters will still bump into each other at various moments in the game and the decisions you make in the campaigns will have an effect on the other characters path just like in the original game but with a modern twist on it.

Resident Evil 2 looks glorious and insanely terrifying as ever. The reimagined survival horror classic makes its triumphant return January 25, 2019, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. You can watch Claire try her best to take out the massive boss below.

Photo: Capcom/ Resident Evil 2

Claire Redfield Is Packing Heat In New ‘Resident Evil 2’ Gameplay Footage was originally published on hiphopwired.com

photos
