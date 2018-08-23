CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wiz Khalifa Rocks A Gold Piece With Winnie Harlow’s Name

Wiz Khalifa finally claims his longtime rumored beau Winnie Harlow

4 reads
Leave a comment
Dazed & Blazed Concert After Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Wiz Khalifa and supermodel Winnie Harlow have been kickin’ it together for quite some time now. Even though just last month Wiz told The Breakfast Club that she was just his “homegirl,” it seems like the Rolling Papers rapper’s had a change of heart.

PageSix is reporting that at a recent performance in Atlanta, Khalifa was spotted rocking a gold nameplate piece around his neck that spelled out “Winnie.” Word? Can’t say she the homie anymore, homie. Once you wear someone’s nameplate around your neck you’re officially claimed. Especially if that someone is in the crowd watching you do your thing like Winnie Harlow was doing at the time.

It’s about time these two made it official even though they haven’t really made it official. We wonder what made Wiz Khalifa finally upgrade Winnie’s status from “homegirl” to “nameplate on the chest.”

You have to love how millionaires claim each other with gold jewelry and pieces. Us regular folk just change our relationship status on social media and hope that special someone does the same ASAP.

Photo: Getty/Prince Williams

Wiz Khalifa Rocks A Gold Piece With Winnie Harlow’s Name was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Say Word?: Microsoft’s New Xbox Subscription Service To…
 2 hours ago
08.23.18
9 Things We Learned From Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky…
 4 hours ago
08.23.18
Fire or Nah?: LeBron James Debuts His Nike…
 4 hours ago
08.23.18
Get The Snip: Eddie Murphy Set To Welcome…
 5 hours ago
08.23.18
Ariana Grande Sides With Nicki Minaj In Travis…
 6 hours ago
08.23.18
13 items
BET Announces New Reality Series, ‘Hustle In Brooklyn’…
 6 hours ago
08.23.18
Wiz Khalifa Rocks A Gold Piece With Winnie…
 7 hours ago
08.23.18
Claire Redfield Is Packing Heat In New ‘Resident…
 7 hours ago
08.23.18
Idris Elba attends the 'Yardie' press conference during the...
#WordEyeHeard: Idris Elba Shuts Down ‘James Bond’ Rumors…
 8 hours ago
08.23.18
#Mamba40: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 10 hours ago
08.23.18
Chef Doggy Dogg: Snoop Dogg To Release ‘From…
 10 hours ago
08.23.18
Kid Cudi Interviews Jaden Smith For ‘VMan’ Mag
 11 hours ago
08.23.18
Idris Elba Shuts Down Rumor Of Potential James…
 11 hours ago
08.23.18
Top Coon Paris Dennard Suspended By CNN Due…
 11 hours ago
08.23.18
Aretha Franklin Did Not Have A Will At…
 11 hours ago
08.23.18
I’m Good Luv: Kodak Black Turns Down Cash…
 11 hours ago
08.23.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close