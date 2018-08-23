Get The Snip: Eddie Murphy Set To Welcome 10th Child To The World?

Eddie Murphy already has a grip of children out in the world, and it appears he’s about to start over on the addy tip once again. It’s been rumored that Murphy’s girlfriend is sporting a cute little baby bump, which would mean the 10th child for the veteran comedic actor.

Daily Mail reports:

Eddie Murphy has fathered nine children to five different women since 1989.

And it appears the Hollywood star, 57, is preparing to welcome baby number 10 with his younger girlfriend Paige Butcher.

The Australian model, 39, was seen flaunting what appeared to be a burgeoning bump in Los Angeles last Monday.

Paige, who shares two-year-old daughter Izzy Oona Murphy with Eddie, looked radiant as she dressed her stomach with a loose-fitting white frock.

The incredibly private couple have yet to address the rumors. Butcher, a model, gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Izzy, in 2016.

