CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Say Word?: Microsoft’s New Xbox Subscription Service To Come With Consoles & Game Pass: Report

If you wanted to get in 4K gaming here is your chance.

3 reads
Leave a comment
Microsoft Xbox All Access

Source: Microsoft/Xbox

Microsoft’s Xbox Live subscription service is getting a significant upgrade according to reports. The company is rumored to launching a new service that will not only offer access to its online gaming service but will come with a console as well.

The new contract-based service according to Windows Central is called Xbox All Access and will come with a console, Xbox Live and Xbox Live Gamepass. Codenamed Project Largo initially, Microsoft has been rumored to be working on launching the service for months. Microsoft will offer in a bundle both the Xbox One S or the Xbox One X with Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass for either $22 or $35 monthly fee.

Taking a page out of wireless carrier playbook who have similar plans with their expensive handsets would be a smart move for Microsoft according to game-industry analyst Michael Pachter. The Redmond software company lost its top spot to Sony in console wars, and Nintendo is quickly gaining ground on them thanks to the Nintendo Switch.

The subscription service will be available at Microsoft retail stores, Microsoft is also trying to get PC makers on board with the service as well. When launched the service will only be available in the US hence why it was announced at this years Gamescom 2018 convention in Germany and if its successful could hit other markets in the future.

If you wanted to purchase an Xbox One S straight up, it could cost you $299 and if you want the more powerful Xbox One X $499. Add in a $59.99 Xbox Live yearly subscription and Xbox Game Pass subscription for $9.99 you are shelling out some serious cash. This could be a lifesaver for those who want to join the Xbox community and give the company the shot in the arm it needs to compete with Sony who is looking to have another healthy year thanks to its impressive line up of games coming this year well into 2019.

Photo: Microsoft/Xbox

Say Word?: Microsoft’s New Xbox Subscription Service To Come With Consoles & Game Pass: Report was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Say Word?: Microsoft’s New Xbox Subscription Service To…
 2 hours ago
08.23.18
9 Things We Learned From Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky…
 4 hours ago
08.23.18
Fire or Nah?: LeBron James Debuts His Nike…
 4 hours ago
08.23.18
Get The Snip: Eddie Murphy Set To Welcome…
 5 hours ago
08.23.18
Ariana Grande Sides With Nicki Minaj In Travis…
 6 hours ago
08.23.18
13 items
BET Announces New Reality Series, ‘Hustle In Brooklyn’…
 6 hours ago
08.23.18
Wiz Khalifa Rocks A Gold Piece With Winnie…
 7 hours ago
08.23.18
Claire Redfield Is Packing Heat In New ‘Resident…
 7 hours ago
08.23.18
Idris Elba attends the 'Yardie' press conference during the...
#WordEyeHeard: Idris Elba Shuts Down ‘James Bond’ Rumors…
 8 hours ago
08.23.18
#Mamba40: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 10 hours ago
08.23.18
Chef Doggy Dogg: Snoop Dogg To Release ‘From…
 11 hours ago
08.23.18
Kid Cudi Interviews Jaden Smith For ‘VMan’ Mag
 11 hours ago
08.23.18
Idris Elba Shuts Down Rumor Of Potential James…
 11 hours ago
08.23.18
Top Coon Paris Dennard Suspended By CNN Due…
 11 hours ago
08.23.18
Aretha Franklin Did Not Have A Will At…
 11 hours ago
08.23.18
I’m Good Luv: Kodak Black Turns Down Cash…
 11 hours ago
08.23.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close