@Iam_Kollision stops in Dallas during The “Harder Than Ever” Tour and taps in with the Mayor @hollywoodzay

In this industry you meet a lot of people some you remember, some you forget….So I’m backstage and I get tapped in the shoulder by a label rep who says “Let me introduce you to Kollision” .

Unless your a music pro, you may not know who he is… but be told truth you might be alone in that group because as of receent Kollision’s last single “space cadet” featured on Quality Control Music’s Compilation project, has made some notable noise. So much so, that it served as a catalyst for him joining Lil’Baby for his “Harder than Ever” tour.

Kollision has that raw hungry sound that’s sure to capture your attention. I’ve followed his sound for a short time but after speaking to him personally, I can tell he’s a stand up guy willing to what do what it takes to “Feed The Family”

