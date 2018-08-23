CLOSE
Hollywood Zay
Home > Hollywood Zay

@Iam_Kollision stops in Dallas during The “Harder Than Ever” Tour and taps in with the Mayor @hollywoodzay

0 reads
Leave a comment

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

In this industry you meet a lot of people some you remember, some you forget….So I’m backstage and I get tapped in the shoulder by a label rep who says “Let me introduce you to Kollision” .

Unless your a music pro, you may not know who he is… but be told truth you might be alone in that group because as of receent Kollision’s last single “space cadet” featured on Quality Control Music’s Compilation project, has made some notable noise. So much so, that it served as a catalyst for him joining  Lil’Baby for his “Harder than Ever” tour.

IMG_5569

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

Kollision has that raw hungry sound that’s sure to capture your attention. I’ve followed his sound for a short time but after speaking to him personally, I can tell he’s a stand up guy willing to what do what it takes to “Feed The Family”

 

 

 

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Say Word?: Microsoft’s New Xbox Subscription Service To…
 2 hours ago
08.23.18
9 Things We Learned From Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky…
 4 hours ago
08.23.18
Fire or Nah?: LeBron James Debuts His Nike…
 4 hours ago
08.23.18
Get The Snip: Eddie Murphy Set To Welcome…
 5 hours ago
08.23.18
Ariana Grande Sides With Nicki Minaj In Travis…
 6 hours ago
08.23.18
13 items
BET Announces New Reality Series, ‘Hustle In Brooklyn’…
 6 hours ago
08.23.18
Wiz Khalifa Rocks A Gold Piece With Winnie…
 7 hours ago
08.23.18
Claire Redfield Is Packing Heat In New ‘Resident…
 7 hours ago
08.23.18
Idris Elba attends the 'Yardie' press conference during the...
#WordEyeHeard: Idris Elba Shuts Down ‘James Bond’ Rumors…
 8 hours ago
08.23.18
#Mamba40: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 10 hours ago
08.23.18
Chef Doggy Dogg: Snoop Dogg To Release ‘From…
 11 hours ago
08.23.18
Kid Cudi Interviews Jaden Smith For ‘VMan’ Mag
 11 hours ago
08.23.18
Idris Elba Shuts Down Rumor Of Potential James…
 11 hours ago
08.23.18
Top Coon Paris Dennard Suspended By CNN Due…
 11 hours ago
08.23.18
Aretha Franklin Did Not Have A Will At…
 11 hours ago
08.23.18
I’m Good Luv: Kodak Black Turns Down Cash…
 11 hours ago
08.23.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close