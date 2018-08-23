Jay-Z wasnt lying when he said he had the keys!!!

Last night the Carter’s stopped in Columbia, South Carolina for their On The Run II Tour.

After the show, the city’s Mayor Steve Benjamin presented Beyoncé and Jay-Z with the key to the city.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

According to local Fox 8, the mayor’s honor was given to the couple in recognition for their humanitarian and cultural contributions.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Benjamin took to Twitter and said, “It was wonderful to have a chance to recognize the humanitarian and cultural contributions of Mr. & Mrs. Carter. August 21st was officially “Beyoncé Knowles Carter & Shawn Carter Day in Columbia, SC.”

Well, ain’t that dope?

They seem to always give quietly …you have to respect that, right?

Apparently Mayor Benjamin concurs with yours truly The Mayor Of The Microphone on this one…..Ayyyyyee!! One time for The Carters

Zay out!

Also On 97.9 The Beat: