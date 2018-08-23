CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Jay-Z wasnt lying when he said he had the keys!!!

4 reads
Leave a comment

Last night the Carter’s stopped in Columbia, South Carolina for their On The Run II Tour.

After the show, the city’s Mayor Steve Benjamin presented Beyoncé and Jay-Z with the key to the city.

Follow The Beat On Twitter:

According to local  Fox 8, the mayor’s honor was given to the couple in recognition for their humanitarian and cultural contributions.

"On The Run Tour: Beyonce And Jay-Z" - Paris, France - September 12, 2014

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

Benjamin took to Twitter and said, “It was wonderful to have a chance to recognize the humanitarian and cultural contributions of Mr. & Mrs. Carter. August 21st was officially “Beyoncé Knowles Carter & Shawn Carter Day in Columbia, SC.”

Well, ain’t that dope?

They seem to always give quietly …you have to respect that, right?

Apparently Mayor Benjamin concurs with yours truly The Mayor Of The Microphone on this one…..Ayyyyyee!!  One time for The Carters

Zay out!

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ariana Grande Sides With Nicki Minaj In Travis…
 4 hours ago
08.23.18
Idris Elba attends the 'Yardie' press conference during the...
#WordEyeHeard: Idris Elba Shuts Down ‘James Bond’ Rumors…
 7 hours ago
08.23.18
#Mamba40: A Look Back At Kobe Bryant’s Most…
 8 hours ago
08.23.18
Chef Doggy Dogg: Snoop Dogg To Release ‘From…
 9 hours ago
08.23.18
Kid Cudi Interviews Jaden Smith For ‘VMan’ Mag
 9 hours ago
08.23.18
Idris Elba Shuts Down Rumor Of Potential James…
 9 hours ago
08.23.18
Top Coon Paris Dennard Suspended By CNN Due…
 9 hours ago
08.23.18
Aretha Franklin Did Not Have A Will At…
 10 hours ago
08.23.18
I’m Good Luv: Kodak Black Turns Down Cash…
 10 hours ago
08.23.18
Ticket Sales For Nicki Minaj & Future’s NICKIHNDRXX…
 11 hours ago
08.23.18
Ice Cube Isn’t Done With His Kobe Bryant…
 11 hours ago
08.23.18
Snoop Dogg To Drop A Cookbook: “From Crook…
 11 hours ago
08.23.18
Quavo “W O R K I N M…
 22 hours ago
08.22.18
Light Jab: Floyd Mayweather Says This Season of…
 1 day ago
08.22.18
Marshawn Lynch Finally Becomes The Face of Skittles…
 1 day ago
08.22.18
6 items
#LivingSingle: Where Is The Cast Of ‘Living Single’…
 1 day ago
08.22.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close