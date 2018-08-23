CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ariana Grande Sides With Nicki Minaj In Travis Scott Beef

Ariana is Team Minaj ... sort of

0 reads
Leave a comment

Ariana Grande isn’t being shy about who she’s siding with in the Nicki Minaj feud against Travis Scott.

Days after Minaj went on a tweet storm claiming that Scott’s Astroworld wasn’t the number one album, accusing Scott of using his girlfriend Kylie Jenner and their daughter Stormi to boost sales of the album, Ariana had a comment of her own and used the Sweetener Session album in Chicago to drop it.

This of course coming days after Minaj vehemently attacked Travis on her radio show, going so far to call him the “h– n—a of the week.”

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Calls Travis Scott Her “H*e N****a Of The Week” On Queen Radio

RELATED: Travis Scott Maintains No. 1 On Billboard 200, Nicki Minaj’s ‘Queen’ Is No. 2

Ariana made a joke about her album potentially going to number one, saying “We have three days left, you don’t know what Travis could pull.”

Grande of course has a better chance to land that No. 1 spot as she broke a Spotify record for women when Sweetener hit the streaming platform last Thursday night. Forbes reports that the album had earned 109 million Spotify streams, besting the 102 million Spotify streams that Cardi B picked up when her Invasion Of Privacy album dropped this past April.

But in a beef between Scott and her “Bed” and “Side to Side” collaborator, why wouldn’t Ariana be on Nicki’s … side?

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Ariana Grande Sides With Nicki Minaj In Travis Scott Beef was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ariana Grande Sides With Nicki Minaj In Travis…
 30 mins ago
08.23.18
Idris Elba attends the 'Yardie' press conference during the...
#WordEyeHeard: Idris Elba Shuts Down ‘James Bond’ Rumors…
 3 hours ago
08.23.18
Chef Doggy Dogg: Snoop Dogg To Release ‘From…
 5 hours ago
08.23.18
Kid Cudi Interviews Jaden Smith For ‘VMan’ Mag
 6 hours ago
08.23.18
Idris Elba Shuts Down Rumor Of Potential James…
 6 hours ago
08.23.18
Top Coon Paris Dennard Suspended By CNN Due…
 6 hours ago
08.23.18
Aretha Franklin Did Not Have A Will At…
 6 hours ago
08.23.18
I’m Good Luv: Kodak Black Turns Down Cash…
 6 hours ago
08.23.18
Ticket Sales For Nicki Minaj & Future’s NICKIHNDRXX…
 7 hours ago
08.23.18
Ice Cube Isn’t Done With His Kobe Bryant…
 7 hours ago
08.23.18
Snoop Dogg To Drop A Cookbook: “From Crook…
 7 hours ago
08.23.18
Quavo “W O R K I N M…
 19 hours ago
08.22.18
Light Jab: Floyd Mayweather Says This Season of…
 22 hours ago
08.22.18
Marshawn Lynch Finally Becomes The Face of Skittles…
 22 hours ago
08.22.18
6 items
#LivingSingle: Where Is The Cast Of ‘Living Single’…
 22 hours ago
08.22.18
Eddie Murphy Expecting His 10th Child
 1 day ago
08.22.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close