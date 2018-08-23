Ice Cube Isn’t Done With His Kobe Bryant BIG3 Recruitment

Via | HipHop

NEW YORK, NY – Although a rep denied Kobe Bryant was on board to play in the BIG3 basketball league earlier this week, Ice Cube isn’t giving up quite yet.

In an interview with ESPN’s Outside The Lines, the West Coast gangsta rap icon joked that he’d take extreme measures to get the NBA legend to join the league.

“To me, he’s the biggest name out there for us to get,” he said. “He’s going to have to get a restraining order on me to leave him alone about this.”

Cube predicts nature will take its course and the BIG3 will reel Kobe in organically.

“I think we just keep doing what we doing putting on great basketball and I think we have a lot of retired players looking at our league and they want a piece of this,” he added. “And we’ve got a lot of players that are at the end of their career that are looking at our league.

