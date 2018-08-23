WordEyeHeard: Idris Elba Shuts Down ‘James Bond’ Rumors [VIDEO]

Idris Elba has been on the minds of many to be the next actor to take up the mantle of James Bond after Daniel Craig finally fulfills his contractual obligations to play the role. But any hope fans have held out that Elba would play the super spy were dashed by a simple one-word answer this week.

Metro reports:

Idris, 45, was stopped for a red carpet interview with Good Morning Britain on Monday night at the premiere of his new movie Yardie. In an attempt to squeeze an answer out of the actor, the GMB reporter asked the protocol Bond question – ‘Do you like it shaken or stirred?’

Putting his own spin on Bond’s choice of Martini, Idris replied: ‘Stir fried, actually.’ However, when the reporter asked if he was ‘looking at the next 007’, Idris replied: ‘No.’

Hopeful fans may want to believe Elba is just teasing once again as the dashing actor did himself via social media about his potential to play Bond, only to tell his legion of fans to not “believe the HYPE.“

Maybe Idris Elba is waiting on film producers to come with the right bag in order to play the spy. And if anyone is doubting if he has the physicality to play the part, remember this is the same man who put himself through kickboxing training and learned how to race motorcars just for the sheer thrill.

