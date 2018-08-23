CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Aretha Franklin Did Not Have A Will At The Time Of Her Death

The singer's children will split her possessions equally.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Aretha Franklin

Source: photo: WENN.com

Now that Aretha Franklin has left us more about her personal life is becoming public. The iconic singer did not have her paperwork in order prior to her passing.

TMZ is reporting that the Queen of Soul did not have an official will and testament formalized prior to her death. Court documents declare she died “intestate” which means the laws of the state will dictate how her property is distributed.

According to Michigan law her four children will split her estate equally. This includes real estate, lifetime earnings, investments, residual music royalties and more which are said to be valued close to 80 million dollars. The executor, who will administer the distribution of the assets, will be appointed by the Michigan court.

The news came as a surprise to many considering Aretha had a special needs son named Clarence that will require support for the rest of his natural-born life.

Franklin died on August 16 due to pancreatic cancer at her Detroit residence with close friends and family by her side. Her funeral will be held Friday. August 31 at the Greater Grace Temple; it will be closed to the public. An opening viewing though has been set for August 28 and August 29 at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

Photo: WENN.com

Aretha Franklin Did Not Have A Will At The Time Of Her Death was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chef Doggy Dogg: Snoop Dogg To Release ‘From…
 2 hours ago
08.23.18
Kid Cudi Interviews Jaden Smith For ‘VMan’ Mag
 2 hours ago
08.23.18
Idris Elba Shuts Down Rumor Of Potential James…
 2 hours ago
08.23.18
Top Coon Paris Dennard Suspended By CNN Due…
 2 hours ago
08.23.18
Aretha Franklin Did Not Have A Will At…
 3 hours ago
08.23.18
I’m Good Luv: Kodak Black Turns Down Cash…
 3 hours ago
08.23.18
Quavo “W O R K I N M…
 15 hours ago
08.22.18
Light Jab: Floyd Mayweather Says This Season of…
 18 hours ago
08.22.18
Marshawn Lynch Finally Becomes The Face of Skittles…
 18 hours ago
08.22.18
6 items
#LivingSingle: Where Is The Cast Of ‘Living Single’…
 18 hours ago
08.22.18
Eddie Murphy Expecting His 10th Child
 21 hours ago
08.22.18
Aretha Franklin Died Without A Will
 21 hours ago
08.22.18
Bag Secured: The ‘Joe Budden Podcast’ Inks Exclusive…
 21 hours ago
08.22.18
Peep The Upcoming A$AP Rocky & Under Armour…
 22 hours ago
08.22.18
Bird Barks: Azealia Banks STILL Talking About Elon…
 22 hours ago
08.22.18
Post Malone Performs At Stubb's
Post Malone Safe After Flight Scare [VIDEO]
 24 hours ago
08.22.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close