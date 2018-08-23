Now that Aretha Franklin has left us more about her personal life is becoming public. The iconic singer did not have her paperwork in order prior to her passing.

TMZ is reporting that the Queen of Soul did not have an official will and testament formalized prior to her death. Court documents declare she died “intestate” which means the laws of the state will dictate how her property is distributed.

According to Michigan law her four children will split her estate equally. This includes real estate, lifetime earnings, investments, residual music royalties and more which are said to be valued close to 80 million dollars. The executor, who will administer the distribution of the assets, will be appointed by the Michigan court.

The news came as a surprise to many considering Aretha had a special needs son named Clarence that will require support for the rest of his natural-born life.

Franklin died on August 16 due to pancreatic cancer at her Detroit residence with close friends and family by her side. Her funeral will be held Friday. August 31 at the Greater Grace Temple; it will be closed to the public. An opening viewing though has been set for August 28 and August 29 at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.

—

Photo: WENN.com

Aretha Franklin Did Not Have A Will At The Time Of Her Death was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: