Chef Doggy Dogg: Snoop Dogg To Release ‘From Crook To Cook’ Cookbook

Snoop Dogg has done more outside of his musical career than anyone would have ever expected when he first burst onto the scenes in the early ’90’s. Now a certified triple OG who has crossed over well into the mainstream, the D-O-Double-G is set to release his first cookbook, From Crook To Cook.

The rapper and co-host of Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party has penned his first cookbook, From Crook to Cook. The collection will feature 50 of Snoop Dogg’s favorite recipes like baked mac and cheese (which he can be seen showing off on the cover), chicken and waffles and baby back ribs, and will be organized by meals and occasions while also highlighting some of his entertaining tips.

Though all of the recipes are cannabis-free, Snoop Dogg, 43, does share his go-to munchies and his very own Gin and Juice recipe.

While this might look like a money grab to the unfamiliar, Snoop has been cooking alongside his good friend Martha Stewart for their Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party show on VH1 and are on their second season. As the outlet notes, back in 2008 Snoop showed that he knew how to throw down in the kitchen as a guest on Stewart’s show back then.

Pre-orders for From Crook To Cook can be made now by following this link. The book will be released on Oct. 23.

