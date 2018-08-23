CLOSE
Quavo “W O R K I N M E,” N.O.R.E. ft. Fabolous “Big Chain” & More | Daily Visuals 8.22.18

Quavo gets caught creeping with the wrong one and Nore links up with Fabolous. Today's Daily Visuals.

While Migos fans patiently wait for the long awaited solo debut album from Quavo, he continues to serve up appetizers before the main course.

This time around the ATLien finds himself getting his ass handed to him on a plate after getting involved with the boss’s niece in his forbidden love themed clip to “W O R K I N M E.”

Speaking about bosses, two OG’s of the Hip-Hop game come together as Noreaga and Fabolous link up for the black-and-white visual to “Big Chain.” We wonder if they’d get T-Pain for a remix and call it “Big Ass Chain.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Method Man, Bas featuring J. Cole, and more.

QUAVO – “W O R K I N M E”

N.O.R.E. FT. FABOLOUS – “BIG CHAIN”

METHOD MAN – “GRAND PIX”

PRINCE – “ MARY DON’T YOU WEEP”

BAS FT. J. COLE – “TRIBE”

G HERBO – “PAC N DRE”

ENKAY47 – “MY OWN LANE”

LIL WOP – “GOUL”

TOBI LOU – “GOAT”

NIKO BRIM FT. KAMARI – “NO AC”

IVY SOLE FT. ANYEE WRIGHT – “BACKWOODS”

