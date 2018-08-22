CLOSE
Peep The Upcoming A$AP Rocky & Under Armour Collabo Kicks

A$AP Rocky seems to be aiming for the skating community with this joints

Last September A$AP Rocky and Under Armour announced a joint partnership that wouldn’t only produce new gear but also aimed to help those living in underserved communities. Since then fans have been wondering what the two have been cooking and now we finally got a peak at what Pretty Flacko and Under Armour are going to be serving up.

Looking very similar to the OG skateboard kicks Osiris D3’s, the A$AP Rocky & Under Armour collabo does seem like something fans won’t mind throwing on before getting to shredding.

A$AP’s manager Chace Infinite shared photos of the forthcoming kicks.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be interested in picking up a pair whenever they drop.

Peep The Upcoming A$AP Rocky & Under Armour Collabo Kicks was originally published on hiphopwired.com

