Bag Secured: The ‘Joe Budden Podcast’ Inks Exclusive Deal With Spotify

His Revolt TV show "State of The Culture" will also premiere September 10th.

Joe Budden Podcast

Source: Courtesy of Joe Budden / Joe Budden Podcast

It’s a good time be Joe Budden. The rapper turned social commentator has inked an exclusive deal landing his Joe Budden Podcast on the streaming giant Spotify.

Starting September 12, 2018, Spotify will be the home of the popular podcast that features Budden and his co-hosts Rory and Mal. New episodes will drop every Wednesday and Saturday and as of today, all 175 episodes are available on the streaming platform. The show features them either breaking down the latest shenanigans going on in the hip-hop, music, social matters and interviews with unfiltered opinions. Oh, and of course Joe hilariously reading Nicki Minaj’s Trump-like tweets in her voice.

Budden had this to say about his big move in a press release:

“I’d like to thank Spotify for this tremendous opportunity to take The Joe Budden Podcast and podcasting in general to heights never before seen. Our partnership is extremely humbling for me and adds yet another chapter to a career full of plot twists. This highlights a new way of thinking & a corporate “head nod” to the shift taking place before our very eyes. I’m even more thrilled to embark on this journey with some of my closest friends & ppl I love. The podcast has been a great amplifier for my voice but fast growing into a platform for more & more artists to share their own personal feelings/stories/experiences. I’m anxious to get started & optimistic about what’s to come. While companies are spending endless amounts of dollars and research to find out what consumers want, how they want it & who they want it from, we’re in a space where all you have to do is listen to the ppl. Again, thank you Spotify for listening.”

The Joe Budden Podcast joins the likes of other exclusive Spotify content such as the RapCaviar enhanced playlist, vertical music videos and podcasts like Dissect, Microphone Check and Good As Hell.

That’s not where the winning stops for Joe either, he also announced this week the premiere date for his long talked about Revolt show “State of The Culture.” Budden in a promo press conference doesn’t directly announce the date but the show’s September 10 debut is revealed in the video’s description with a special to follow on September 11.

You can watch the full announcement for the show below and salute Joe Budden for the major moves.

Photo: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty

Bag Secured: The ‘Joe Budden Podcast’ Inks Exclusive Deal With Spotify was originally published on hiphopwired.com

