#BRUHNews: Da Brat Files for Bankruptcy, $7.8M in Debt

Seems like her income isn't enough to fund her lifestyle.

Da Brat still owes a lot of dough. The So So Def rapper has filed for bankruptcy, citing that she is $7.8 million in debt.

Damn!

According to the Blast, Da Brat, born Shawntae Harris,  has assets totaling $108,700.65. That’s not too shabby, but the problem is she has $7,782,249.57. in total liabilities.

Thus, the Chicago native has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to get those creditors off her back.

The lion’s share of those liabilities are the $6.6 million she still owes Shayla Stevens. That’s the cheerleader who won a judgment against the rapper after she cracked her over the head with a bottle in a club. Da Brat ended up doing prison time over the incident.

Back in 2014, we reported that Da Brat had only put down $400 toward that $6M+ judgment.

Interestingly, Da Brat listed that she owed Sony Music $1,255,128. All those hit records and she didn’t recoup?

Cold world.

The kicker is she is making $9,319 as an “entertainer/radio host” but her expenses total $10,506.55 leaving her about a rack in the whole every month. Time for Da Brat to cut some of those expenses, stat.

