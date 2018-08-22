CLOSE
Marshawn Lynch Finally Becomes The Face of Skittles [Video]

This has really been a long time coming.

Marshawn Lynch Skittles

Source: Skittles / Skittles

After years of stating that Skittles was his favorite candy, fan favorite NFL running back Marshawn Lynch is finally doing more than tasting the rainbow, he’s now riding it into the end zone.

Today it was announced that the Oakland Raider is going to be gracing the wrapper of some limited edition Skittles packs and fans will be lucky enough to get their hands on them for free. No, you won’t be able to go to your local bodega and just walk out with a pack of Marshawn Lynch Skittles, you’ll have to enter a contest and hope to be one of the lucky 2,400 winners chosen (we said they were limited).

Why just 2,400? That’s his jersey number so it works. Anyone interested in trying their luck for the limited edition candy wrap only need to enter their information at www.MarshawnsPack.com and cross their fingers. Winners will not only get one Marshawn Pack but two.

Check out a video of Marshawn diving into a crate of the limited edition Skittles and let us know if you’ll be entering.

Marshawn Lynch Skittles

Source: Skittles / Skittles

Photo: Skittles

Marshawn Lynch Finally Becomes The Face of Skittles [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

photos
