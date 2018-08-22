Light Jab: Floyd Mayweather Says This Season of ‘Power’ Is Sh*t, Talks 50 Cent

The beef with between “best friends” Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent is definitely far from over. The retired Featherweight champion managed to get in a decent jab at the rapper in an upcoming episode of Complex X Fuse when asked about their relationship.

It’s no secret how weird and toxic the friendship between the retired boxer and the rapper is. They both recently took shots at each other via social media, but the beef has since simmered down. But some comments from Floyd during an interview filmed for an upcoming episode of Complex x Fuse might reignite the flames.

Mayweather is currently promoting Mayweather Fitness his latest venture to keep his pockets fat. When asked about his beef with his brother, he said wished 50 nothing but the best but followed the backhanded compliment by taking a shot at the Starz hit show Power‘s current season the rapper stars and serves as an executive producer on.

Floyd on the beef:

“Well, I said enough is enough. I don’t bash no one on social media, I don’t talk bad about no one on social media. I wish 50 nothing but the best, I want him to keep doing what he doing. I watch Power, I mean even if he left the show, people are still going to watch the show. But as far as this season, it’s been sh*t, it’s been garbage, and you know that as well as I know that.”

Damn is this season really that bad?

Eyes will be glued on 50 Cent’s Instagram and Twitter accounts once this episode airs. Other highlights besides the Power shot include Cristiano Ronaldo going sneaker shopping with Joe La Puma, UFC Champion Daniel Cormier discusses his future in fighting on “Life at Complex” and Joel Embiid taking consuming wings of death with host Sean Evans on First We Feast’s “Hot Ones.” You can watch the clip below and peep the entire episode when it airs Wednesday, August 22at 11 p.m. ET / PT.

