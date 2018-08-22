CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

SZA Thanks Fans For 2.3 Billion “CTRL” Streams

0 reads
Leave a comment

Via | HipHopDX

SZA’s CTRL, HipHopDX’s 2017 R&B Album of the Year, continues to break the new ground well after its release.

The TDE Queen recently took to Instagram to thank her label and fans for pushing the incredible piece of music to a whopping amount of streams — 2.3 billion to be exact.

SZA in Jordan Brand gear 4

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

“Today I found out we 2.3 billion streams deep and a buncha other cool stuff,” the R&B starlet wrote. “I love my family. I love you all for pressing play at any time. Thank you for this journey @dangerookipawaa @iamstillpunch @rcarecords Thank you God for this existence.”

READ MORE

 

SZA Thanks Fans For 2.3 Billion “CTRL” Streams was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Post Malone Performs At Stubb's
Post Malone Safe After Flight Scare [VIDEO]
 3 hours ago
08.22.18
Perpetually Scuzzy Rapper Post Malone Thankful After Airplane…
 5 hours ago
08.22.18
Dad Shoe Don: Kanye West Reveals adidas Yeezy…
 6 hours ago
08.22.18
Run Me Back My Bread: Jesse Williams Fighting…
 6 hours ago
08.22.18
Scammers Alert: Clermont Twin Pleads Not Guilty To…
 6 hours ago
08.22.18
WYD?: NFL Legend Jim Brown Says He’s Pulling…
 6 hours ago
08.22.18
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Have “One Embryo…
 8 hours ago
08.22.18
Drake Brings Out Travis Scott To Perform “Sicko…
 8 hours ago
08.22.18
Eric B. & Rakim Name Their Top 5…
 8 hours ago
08.22.18
SZA Thanks Fans For 2.3 Billion “CTRL” Streams
 8 hours ago
08.22.18
Nicki Minaj Reschedules North American Run of Tour…
 14 hours ago
08.21.18
Tiffany Haddish To Headline Hour-Long Netflix Comedy Special
 21 hours ago
08.21.18
Royce Da 5’9” ft. Pusha T, Fabolous, Jadakiss…
 21 hours ago
08.21.18
Jordan Brand & Vogue Collection Gets Fancy With…
 22 hours ago
08.21.18
The Only Performances You Need To See From…
 22 hours ago
08.21.18
Chance The Rapper Gets Scurred In The First…
 23 hours ago
08.21.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close