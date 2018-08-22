CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Drake Brings Out Travis Scott To Perform “Sicko Mode” In Toronto

1 reads
Leave a comment
Drake In My Feelings video

Source: Vevo / Youtube

Via | HotNewHipHop

Watch Drake & Travis Scott perform “Sicko Mode” live in Toronto.

After having to postpone the first few shows in his hometown this week, Drakefinally resumed his  “Aubrey & The Three Migos” tour in Toronto Tuesday night, and boy did he have a surprise for his hometown audience. The 6 God decided to bring out special guest Travis Scott fresh off his performance at the VMA’s last night to help him perform a few hits in front of the sold-out crowd at the Scotiabank Arena.

As you might expect, the two took the stage together and performed their new single “Sicko Mode” off Travis’ #1 album in the country Astroworld. Of course the crowd went nuts when Travis came out on stage, and rightfully so.

READ MORE

Drake Brings Out Travis Scott To Perform “Sicko Mode” In Toronto was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
16 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Post Malone Performs At Stubb's
Post Malone Safe After Flight Scare [VIDEO]
 3 hours ago
08.22.18
Perpetually Scuzzy Rapper Post Malone Thankful After Airplane…
 5 hours ago
08.22.18
Dad Shoe Don: Kanye West Reveals adidas Yeezy…
 6 hours ago
08.22.18
Run Me Back My Bread: Jesse Williams Fighting…
 6 hours ago
08.22.18
Scammers Alert: Clermont Twin Pleads Not Guilty To…
 6 hours ago
08.22.18
WYD?: NFL Legend Jim Brown Says He’s Pulling…
 6 hours ago
08.22.18
Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Have “One Embryo…
 8 hours ago
08.22.18
Drake Brings Out Travis Scott To Perform “Sicko…
 8 hours ago
08.22.18
Eric B. & Rakim Name Their Top 5…
 8 hours ago
08.22.18
SZA Thanks Fans For 2.3 Billion “CTRL” Streams
 8 hours ago
08.22.18
Nicki Minaj Reschedules North American Run of Tour…
 14 hours ago
08.21.18
Tiffany Haddish To Headline Hour-Long Netflix Comedy Special
 21 hours ago
08.21.18
Royce Da 5’9” ft. Pusha T, Fabolous, Jadakiss…
 21 hours ago
08.21.18
Jordan Brand & Vogue Collection Gets Fancy With…
 22 hours ago
08.21.18
The Only Performances You Need To See From…
 22 hours ago
08.21.18
Chance The Rapper Gets Scurred In The First…
 23 hours ago
08.21.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close