Drake Brings Out Travis Scott To Perform “Sicko Mode” In Toronto

Via | HotNewHipHop

After having to postpone the first few shows in his hometown this week, Drakefinally resumed his “Aubrey & The Three Migos” tour in Toronto Tuesday night, and boy did he have a surprise for his hometown audience. The 6 God decided to bring out special guest Travis Scott fresh off his performance at the VMA’s last night to help him perform a few hits in front of the sold-out crowd at the Scotiabank Arena.

As you might expect, the two took the stage together and performed their new single “Sicko Mode” off Travis’ #1 album in the country Astroworld. Of course the crowd went nuts when Travis came out on stage, and rightfully so.

