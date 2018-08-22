Olive Garden Offering Never-Ending Pasta

The 52-week pass goes on sale along with 23,000 passes that offer eight weeks of unlimited access for $100 starting at 1 p.m. CST Thursday at www.PastaPass.com. Olive Garden says 22,000 pasta passes were claimed instantaneously last year.

Olive Garden’s executive vice president of marketing, Jennifer Arguello, says the annual pass was added after customers made it clear eight weeks was not enough.

The eight-week pass can be used from Sept. 24 through Nov. 18.

via CBSDFW

