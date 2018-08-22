CLOSE
Olive Garden Offering Never-Ending Pasta

Olive Garden Store

Source: Olive Garden / Olive Garden

The 52-week pass goes on sale along with 23,000 passes that offer eight weeks of unlimited access for $100 starting at 1 p.m. CST Thursday at www.PastaPass.com. Olive Garden says 22,000 pasta passes were claimed instantaneously last year.

Olive Garden’s executive vice president of marketing, Jennifer Arguello, says the annual pass was added after customers made it clear eight weeks was not enough.

The eight-week pass can be used from Sept. 24 through Nov. 18.

