Post Malone Safe After Flight Scare [VIDEO]

Post Malone Performs At Stubb's

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

Post Malone‘s on cloud nine and beyond appreciative of the people who kept him safe during a frightening flight … and now he’s ready to party.

We got the rapper shortly after his plane made an emergency landing at the Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, NY Tuesday … he was obviously elated the ordeal ended well.

Posty — who told us “I f***ing hate flying” — gave us some more details about the scary flight … telling us it actually had TWO unplanned landings, the first due to a sensor issue.

During the emergency, Post says he sent out a mass “I love you” text to his friends and family in case it ended badly … but gave mad props to the pilot, co-pilot and flight attendant who kept that from happening.

Post says they get free passes to his shows — and pretty much whatever they want — for the rest of their lives. They must have calmed his nerves too … because he had to get back on a plane for the next stop right after.

As we reported … Post’s jet blew 2 tires after takeoff from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, and flew around burning fuel to prevent fire and explosion upon landing. Several fire trucks and ambulances were on site for the landing in case anything went awry, but fortunately the plane touched down safely.

Shortly after, Post told us he was shook but relieved … and needed some booze stat.

Our camera guy obliged and brought him some beer.

via TMZ

