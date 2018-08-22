Post Malone‘s on cloud nine and beyond appreciative of the people who kept him safe during a frightening flight … and now he’s ready to party.

We got the rapper shortly after his plane made an emergency landing at the Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, NY Tuesday … he was obviously elated the ordeal ended well.

Posty — who told us “I f***ing hate flying” — gave us some more details about the scary flight … telling us it actually had TWO unplanned landings, the first due to a sensor issue.

During the emergency, Post says he sent out a mass “I love you” text to his friends and family in case it ended badly … but gave mad props to the pilot, co-pilot and flight attendant who kept that from happening.

Post says they get free passes to his shows — and pretty much whatever they want — for the rest of their lives. They must have calmed his nerves too … because he had to get back on a plane for the next stop right after.

As we reported … Post’s jet blew 2 tires after takeoff from Teterboro Airport in New Jersey, and flew around burning fuel to prevent fire and explosion upon landing. Several fire trucks and ambulances were on site for the landing in case anything went awry, but fortunately the plane touched down safely.

Shortly after, Post told us he was shook but relieved … and needed some booze stat.

Our camera guy obliged and brought him some beer.

via TMZ

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Olive Garden Offering Never-Ending Pasta

Post Malone Safe After Flight Scare [VIDEO]

Kruz Newz: More Pregnant Women are Using Marijuana During Pregnancy

Kruz Newz: Dallas Mavs Give Fitness Trackers to all DISD Elementary Students

Perpetually Scuzzy Rapper Post Malone Thankful After Airplane Scare

Dad Shoe Don: Kanye West Reveals adidas Yeezy 700 V3 Sneaker

Run Me Back My Bread: Jesse Williams Fighting $100K Child & Spousal Support Decision

Big Rig Accident Leaves 3 Dead In Texas [VIDEO]

Take Our Music Survey For A Chance To Win $250 Dollars

Scammers Alert: Clermont Twin Pleads Not Guilty To Credit Fraud

Also On 97.9 The Beat: