WYD?: NFL Legend Jim Brown Says He’s Pulling For Donald Trump

Jim Brown is officially a resident of the Sunken Place. The NFL legend recently said he’s “pulling” for Donald Trump, the racist POTUS.

It seems like Brown is a textbook contrarian.

Reports TMZ:

The NFL Hall of Famer appeared on “The JT The Brick Show” on Fox Sports Radio and since he’s met with so many Presidents in the past, he was asked how he felt about Trump.

“I should be criticizing Trump on every level because he does certain things that call for criticism but when I look at television I see all these announcers become experts and they’re pointing the fingers and they’re not doing a doggone thing but pointing their fingers, I find myself really pulling for the president.”

“Now, that would make me very unpopular in the black community, very unpopular with a lot of Americans … but I think that there are certain good things that are coming out of this Presidency because we’ve never seen anything like it.”

He added, “I mean there’s confusion. A lot of people are retiring. A lot of people are giving their opinions and we have to really dig deep down inside to come with the right kind of an answer.”

Also worth mentioning, despite saying it was fine late last year, Brown reportedly returned to being against NFL protesters kneeling during the National Anthem.

Talk about a legend of the fall offs. Yes, Brown is an NFL legend, but come on bruh.

