Scammers Alert: Clermont Twin Pleads Not Guilty To Credit Fraud

The scam queen is lawyered up.

Farrah Abrahams Christmas Event And 'Bedchambers' Book Launch

Another reality star will have to fight for their freedom in court. A Bad Girls Club alumni is being accused of a swipe scheme totalling five figures.

Shannade Clermont is being charged with identity theft, wire fraud and access-device fraud. The most shocking layer of the crime is that the victim was already dead.

The Oxygen Network star allegedly stole an unidentified male’s debit card and treated herself to almost 20K of his money months after he overdosed January, 31 2017. The deceased was found in his midtown Manhattan apartment with heavy amounts cocaine and fentanyl in his blood.

According to the reports she can be placed at the man’s apartment the night before his death via phone records, text messages and building surveillance. Authorities have not charged her his death. The 24-year-old pleaded not guilty when she recently appeared before federal court. She is due back on October 2. She faces over 10 years in prison if convicted.

Shannade originally appeared on season 14 of Bad Girls Club with her sister Shannon. The Clermont twins went on to extend their fifteen minutes of fame with a large Instagram following and a YEEZY Season 6 spread.

Scammers Alert: Clermont Twin Pleads Not Guilty To Credit Fraud was originally published on hiphopwired.com

