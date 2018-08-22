CLOSE
Run Me Back My Bread: Jesse Williams Fighting $100K Child & Spousal Support Decision

The 'Grey's Anatomy' actor and activist was already told that the decision couldn't be changed to pay his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

The 2018 NBA Awards

Jesse Williams lost big this summer in court after he was ordered by a judge to pay his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee $100,000 per month in child and spousal support. Now, the Grey’s Anatomy actor and activist is filing an appeal to get out of having to pay Drake-Lee what would amount to be $1.2 million annually.

The Blast reports:

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Williams went back to court on August 20 and filed a notice of appeal over the judge’s decision regarding his payments to ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee.

Last week the TV star was denied a new trial to modify the $50,000 payment, which is based on his earnings of $521,000 per month. Williams feels that he is a victim of an error in the law, and wants his payments reduced.

To be clear, this is regarding his spousal support payments to Drake-Lee, not the $50,000 in child support that he’s been ordered to pay. The consensus when the news broke didn’t exactly swing in Williams’ favor and the debate on Twitter was a hot one. Some considered the fact that Williams earns over half a million per month should be more than enough for him to handle that monthly bill he was hit with.

