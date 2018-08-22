CLOSE
Perpetually Scuzzy Rapper Post Malone Thankful After Airplane Scare

Hopefully, this leads to the always faded rapper to get a wake up call on hygiene too.

Post Malone Performing Live At The 2018 Coachella Music Festival.

Source: WENN.com / WENN

The dirt angels were smiling down upon perpetually scuzzy rapper Post Malone, this after his plane had to make an emergency landing in New York on Tuesday (Aug. 21). The Beerbongs & Bentleys rapper said that while his nerves were shot and he thought it was the end, he’s thankful that the flight crew was able to pull it all together for a drama-free emergency landing.

TMZ reports:

We got the rapper shortly after his plane made an emergency landing at the Stewart International Airport in New Windsor, NY Tuesday … he was obviously elated the ordeal ended well.

Posty — who told us “I f***ing hate flying” — gave us some more details about the scary flight … telling us it actually had TWO unplanned landings, the first due to a sensor issue.

During the emergency, Post says he sent out a mass “I love you” text to his friends and family in case it ended badly … but gave mad props to the pilot, co-pilot and flight attendant who kept that from happening.

Post says they get free passes to his shows — and pretty much whatever they want — for the rest of their lives. They must have calmed his nerves too … because he had to get back on a plane for the next stop right after.

Scuzziness aside, good on Post Malone’s flight crew on delivering the popular artist safely on the ground. And as you can imagine, the first thing Malone went for was a beer right after the scary ordeal.

Photo: WENN

Perpetually Scuzzy Rapper Post Malone Thankful After Airplane Scare was originally published on hiphopwired.com

