Nicki Minaj Reschedules North American Run of Tour to 2019 Without Future

According to a press release from Live Nation, Nicki Minaj‘s upcoming NICKIHNDRXX Tour is undergoing changes. Future is no longer a part of the North American leg of the tour and those dates will be re-scheduled.

“Due to scheduling conflicts Future will not be on the North American run,” the press release reads. “Nicki Minaj will be announcing new North American dates to kick off in May 2019. Refunds for the previously scheduled North American dates will be available at point of purchase, with new Nicki Minaj on-sale details announced soon.”

The Europe leg of the tour will kick of as previously scheduled in Munich, Germany on February 21. Tour opener 6ix9ine is not mentioned in the press release, so his inclusion will likely be unaffected by this change.

This announcement comes shortly after Page Six published a report citing an unnamed source with Live Nation who said Minaj is “spiraling out of control” and the tour is in danger of being canceled. “Nicki’s tour could be the most disappointing ticket sales of the year for any artist,” the source said. “These are big arenas with up to 20,000 capacities. Sales for opening night in Baltimore is 2,000 tickets. LA is 3,400, New Orleans 1,000, Denver 1,300, Chicago 3,900. Even her hometown Brooklyn is only 5,050.”

Nicki Minaj Reschedules North American Run of Tour to 2019 Without Future was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

