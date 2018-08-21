After collaborating with the likes of Supreme, Levi’s, and rappers like Travis Scott, the Jordan brand is about to get real bougie on everyone.

Recently word had spread that the Jordan brand had a collaboration in works with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and now we get our first look at what they cooked up and real talk, it looks fancy.

Re-imagining the classic Air Jordan I and Air Jordan III silhouettes, the Vogue/Jordan collaboration features some designs and patterns we’d never seen on a pair of Jumpman joints. According to Nike, Anna Wintour’s vision was inspired by her own line.

The AJI Zip AWOK comes in University Red and Sail colorways. Its ultra-soft leather upper is accented by a bold metallic zipper and new embellishments, including a Swoosh. It comes with an “Edited by Vogue” Nike Air tag and the AWOK signature on the sole and tongue.

Inspired by Anna’s signature suits and sunglasses, the AJIII SE AWOK features tweed as the primary upper material, and a back heel with the AWOK moniker. The AJIII SE AWOK comes in black and red colorways.

Both shoes come in a premium box with two suede dust bags and an “Edited by Vogue” keychain.

The AJ1 High Zip AWOK will be available on 7.21 at Hirshleifers, Kith, Nordstrom x Nike and North America Jumpman Doors (306 Yonge in Toronto and 32 South State in Chicago) as well as on SNKRS app on 7.23 in North America. The AJIII AWOK will be available September 7.

Check out pictures of the collection below and let us know if these are must cops or passes.

—

Photos: Jordan Brand

Jordan Brand & Vogue Collection Gets Fancy With It [Photos] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: