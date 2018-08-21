CLOSE
Tiffany Haddish To Headline Hour-Long Netflix Comedy Special

Source: Black Girls Rock! 2017 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark, New Jersey. Featuring: Tiffany Haddish Where: Newark, New Jersey, United States When: 05 Aug 2017 Credit: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Tiffany Haddish continues her winning streak after her breakout Girls Trip role. Now, the hilarious comedienne and actress will get her own hour-long stand-up special on Netflix.

Deadline reports:

She is just the latest big-name comic to get a Netflix special as the streamer continues to roll out performances by the likes of Dave Chappelle, Jerry Seinfeld, Ellen DeGeneres, Chris Rock and Kevin James along with the special Def Comedy Jam 25.

“Tiffany Haddish is a force,” said Lisa Nishimura, VP Original Documentary and Comedy at Netflix. “Hilariously funny, brash and self-effacing, she’s an incredible artist who is winning over audiences while breaking barriers, and we are tremendously proud that she will showcase her formidable talent on Netflix.”

The streaming service locked up Haddish’s voice talents in February, announcing that she will star in the toon series Tuca & Bertie. Ali Wong, whose own Netflix stand-up special bowed in May, co-stars in the series.

Haddish is currently co-starring with Tracy Morgan for TBS’ The Last O.G. and is set to appear with longtime friend Kevin Hart in Night School.

Get that coin, Tiffany Haddish.

Photo: WENN

Tiffany Haddish To Headline Hour-Long Netflix Comedy Special was originally published on hiphopwired.com

