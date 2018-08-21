Nicki Minaj Calls Travis Scott Her “H*e N****a Of The Week” On Queen Radio

During the latest episode of Queen Radio, Nicki Minaj made it quite clear that she still feels a type of way about Travis Scott having the No. 1 album in the country. So much so that she decided to call him the “H*e N*** of The Week” on her show.

“We not gonna have this Autotune Man sell a bunch of sweaters saying he sold half a million f****** albums,” she said. “Travis Scott wins ‘Ho Ni**a of the Week’ by a landslide. Travis Scott is out here selling f***** clothes and got ya’ll thinking he’s selling music.”

She continued, “I love Kylie, I love Kim. I actually love all of them. I know that you guys are saying me and Baby Stormi have beef [laughs]. Yes we do. Now, this is what the f*** is happening today. Me against baby Stormi. We have this rivalry now. I’m going to start from scratch.”

Either Nicki is trolling or this is performance art but this … is a lot. Hear the audio for yourself.

Nicki went there on #QueenRadio regarding Travis Scott pic.twitter.com/0b37Vu3qS5 — KBXX 97.9 The Box (@979TheBox) August 21, 2018

