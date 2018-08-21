CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Calls Travis Scott Her “H*e N****a Of The Week” On Queen Radio

Nicki labels Trav "The AutoTune Man" on her radio show

During the latest episode of Queen RadioNicki Minaj made it quite clear that she still feels a type of way about Travis Scott having the No. 1 album in the country. So much so that she decided to call him the “H*e N*** of The Week” on her show.

“We not gonna have this Autotune Man sell a bunch of sweaters saying he sold half a million f****** albums,” she said. “Travis Scott wins ‘Ho Ni**a of the Week’ by a landslide. Travis Scott is out here selling f***** clothes and got ya’ll thinking he’s selling music.”

RELATED: Travis Scott Maintains No. 1 On Billboard 200, Nicki Minaj’s ‘Queen’ Is No. 2

RELATED: Who Had The Hottest Look At The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards?

She continued, “I love Kylie, I love Kim. I actually love all of them. I know that you guys are saying me and Baby Stormi have beef [laughs]. Yes we do. Now, this is what the f*** is happening today. Me against baby Stormi. We have this rivalry now. I’m going to start from scratch.”

Either Nicki is trolling or this is performance art but this … is a lot. Hear the audio for yourself.

